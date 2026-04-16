Bernardo Silva posts emotional statement as he confirms Man City exit

Beyond the silverware he has amassed at the Etihad, which includes six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, and a Club World Cup, Silva highlighted the personal connection he built with the city. He credited Manchester as the place where his personal life flourished alongside his professional success, offering a specific thanks to his wife and daughter.

Silva's statement continued: "In a few months it’s time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family. From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you! To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. My main goal as a player was to always play with passion so you guys could feel proud and well represented on the pitch. I hope you felt that every single game. I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life. Keep supporting this young team and I’m pretty sure they will bring you a lot of new fantastic memories in the future."



