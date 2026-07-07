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Nightmare for Belgium ahead of Spain World Cup showdown as Amadou Onana suffers ACL injury
Disaster strikes in United States victory
The 24-year-old midfielder was forced to leave the pitch in just the 21st minute of Belgium’s 4-1 win over the USMNT on Monday. While the Red Devils eventually cruised into the quarter-finals, the sight of Onana on crutches and wearing a heavy brace on his right knee after the final whistle cast a dark shadow over the celebrations. Medical assessments have since confirmed the worst possible news, with the Aston Villa star suffering a torn ACL that will sidelined him for several months.
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Quarter-final challenge without the midfield pillar
In a touching moment that highlighted Onana's importance to the group, veteran striker Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his teammate during the match. After netting Belgium's fourth goal in second-half stoppage time, Lukaku held up Onana’s number 24 shirt to the cameras, dedicating the victory to the fallen midfielder. However, sentiment will offer little comfort to Belgium as they prepare to face a rampant Spain side on Friday without their engine-room enforcer.
Belgium must now find a way to stop Spain’s creative masters without the player who anchors their midfield. As the Red Devils prepare for the last eight in the United States, Garcia will have to pivot his strategy. Missing Onana’s recovery speed and aerial dominance against the reigning European champions could prove to be the deciding factor in their World Cup campaign. For both club and country, the road to recovery for the 24-year-old will be long, leaving a massive void to be filled on both the domestic and international stage.
Blow to Emery’s project
The news is equally devastating for Aston Villa and manager Unai Emery, who has frequently lauded Onana's development. Onana previously praised the manager's tactical genius when discussing Emery’s impact on his game, but the Spanish coach must now navigate a significant portion of the upcoming campaign without one of his most trusted lieutenants.
The injury disrupts Emery's long-term plan to build his side around a specific midfield trio consisting of Onana, Boubacar Kamara, and Youri Tielemans. With Onana now facing a lengthy rehabilitation process, the Villa hierarchy will likely have to dive back into the transfer market, despite previously indicating that they were not prioritising further recruitment in the holding midfield position for the summer window.
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Midfield crisis deepens at Villa Park
This latest setback adds to a growing list of concerns in the middle of the park for the Villans. The club have already been navigating the absence of Kamara, who has not featured since tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during an FA Cup third-round tie against Tottenham back in January. While Kamara was targeting a return for the start of pre-season, Villa now find themselves missing two of their primary defensive midfield options.
The timing is particularly cruel for Onana, who had enjoyed a stellar individual campaign. Since joining from Everton in 2024, the Belgian has made 72 appearances for Villa, playing a central role in their Europa League triumph and successful Champions League qualification. His physical presence and tactical discipline have been hallmarks of a side that has consistently punched above its weight in the Premier League title race.
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