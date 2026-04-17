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Bayern Munich eye Man City & Barcelona target as Vincent Kompany aims to sign new right-back
Kompany seeks defensive reinforcements
The Bavarian giants have reignited their interest in Dumfries, according to reports from TransferFeed, as they seek a permanent solution for a position currently occupied by makeshift options Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. While Feyenoord's youthful prospect Givairo Read, 19, remains on the shortlist, club officials view the 29-year-old Inter star as a more immediate, experienced upgrade for the first team. Despite being contracted until 2028, the Italian leaders are reportedly prepared to sell the full-back during the upcoming summer transfer window.
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High-profile transfer battle
Bayern are not the only elite side monitoring the Dutchman's situation, as both City and Barcelona have reportedly registered an interest in his services. A recent change of agents is being viewed by industry insiders as a clear indication that the player is seeking a new challenge away from Serie A.
A familiar target returns
This is not the first time the former PSV man has been linked with a move to the German giants, having appeared on Bayern's radar during multiple previous transfer cycles. His current campaign was disrupted by an ankle injury suffered in late 2025, which sidelined him for three months before he eventually reclaimed his place in the starting line-up in February. However, his recent displays have proved his fitness as Inter continue their dominant march towards the Serie A title ahead of rivals Napoli.
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Title run-in and transfer talks
Dumfries faces a decisive final stretch of the season as Inter look to secure their nine-point lead at the top of Serie A and officially confirm their status as Italian champions. The defender’s return to form will be closely monitored by Kompany and the Bayern hierarchy before they decide whether to outbid rivals City and Barcelona for his signature. With a new agency now representing him, negotiations are expected to accelerate once the domestic season concludes and the summer window officially opens.