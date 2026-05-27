Bayern Munich suffer a major transfer setback: Anthony Gordon has reportedly already agreed terms with another top club

At Barça, the hope is that this signing will add depth to the squad. Gordon is expected to bolster the left flank and provide some relief there. Although the Brazilian Raphinha is the first-choice player in that position, he has repeatedly missed numerous matches this season due to injury. Furthermore, Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, is set to leave Barça as things stand.
Because Gordon can also play through the middle, he offers cover for the anticipated exit of Robert Lewandowski. His arrival eases pressure to sign a dedicated centre-forward immediately.
According to the report, Barcelona will still pursue a classic No. 9, but with Gordon on board, sporting director Deco can proceed with greater calm.