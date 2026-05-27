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Jochen Tittmar

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Bayern Munich suffer a major transfer setback: Anthony Gordon has reportedly already agreed terms with another top club

LaLiga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
A. Gordon

FC Barcelona are strong favourites to sign Newcastle striker Anthony Gordon, according to a report in the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Reports indicate that the Catalans have taken the lead to sign the England international, with Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming an agreement is already in place with Gordon. 

As a result, two other heavyweights in the race for the 25-year-old—FC Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC—are now likely to finish empty-handed.

  • Gordon favours a move to Spain, drawn by the sporting project in north-east Spain led by manager Hansi Flick, sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta.

    The Blaugrana's recent trip to London, during which Deco was accompanied by assistants Bojan Krkic and Joao Amaral, proved decisive. 

    Although the delegation also met Chelsea centre-forward Joao Pedro during the trip, their main objective was to secure Gordon's signature, and this charm offensive in the English capital has already borne fruit, significantly influencing the player's decision.

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  • Anthony GordonGetty Images

    Bayern and Liverpool are likely to be left empty-handed.

    Reports indicate that the English striker's ambition is to play at the Camp Nou. Fabrizio Romano states that official talks are underway between the Magpies and Barça to finalise the transfer, with the Catalans acting quickly to fend off rival suitors.

    FC Bayern had already expressed strong interest in Gordon weeks ago, before Liverpool launched a transfer push in recent days. The Reds have had a poor year on the pitch, and superstar Mo Salah is set to leave. To revitalise their attack, Liverpool courted the former Everton striker intensively. Ultimately, however, their efforts appear to have been in vain, as the player now prefers Barcelona.

  • Gordon's salary fits within Barça's budget.

    Although FC Barcelona has agreed personal terms with the player, the club still faces a significant financial hurdle. Because Gordon remains under contract with the Magpies until 2030, Newcastle is in the driving seat. A few weeks ago, the Premier League side valued him at between 85 and 90 million euros. Barca is unwilling to meet that valuation. 

    Wages are less of a concern: Gordon's salary fits comfortably within Barca's budget for a new striker. Moreover, the Englishman is eager to move to Barcelona, a desire that could sway negotiations in the Catalans' favour. Barcelona is pushing for a five-year contract.

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  • Anthony GordonGetty Images

    Gordon is versatile

    At Barça, the hope is that this signing will add depth to the squad. Gordon is expected to bolster the left flank and provide some relief there. Although the Brazilian Raphinha is the first-choice player in that position, he has repeatedly missed numerous matches this season due to injury. Furthermore, Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, is set to leave Barça as things stand.

    Because Gordon can also play through the middle, he offers cover for the anticipated exit of Robert Lewandowski. His arrival eases pressure to sign a dedicated centre-forward immediately. 

    According to the report, Barcelona will still pursue a classic No. 9, but with Gordon on board, sporting director Deco can proceed with greater calm.