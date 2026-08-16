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Bayern Munich director Max Eberl opens door for Joao Palhinha loan exit amid Newcastle interest
Bayern open to Palhinha loan deal
Bayern have softened their stance regarding the future of Palhinha, with Eberl hinting that a loan move remains a distinct possibility. Despite the club's initial preference for a permanent sale to recoup their significant investment, the hierarchy in Bavaria appears increasingly willing to consider alternative structures to facilitate the 31-year-old’s departure. Eberl addressed the situation directly, clarifying that the club has not ruled out any specific type of agreement as long as the financial terms are right for all parties involved.
"I’ve never said that [only permanent]. We have to see. There are many different possibilities nowadays. It could be that someone says: we’re ready to pay a high loan fee, then you say: okay we have to accept. I can’t push Joao to a particular club, and Joao can’t tell us: I’ll only go to go to a particular club, and the other club can’t tell us: I’ll only offer you this and nothing else. The talks take place between 3 parties. And it has to be a fit for everyone," Eberl said.
- AFP
Villa talks fail as Newcastle enter race
Aston Villa had emerged as the early frontrunners for Palhinha's signature, entering formal discussions with the Bundesliga champions earlier this summer. However, those negotiations appear to have hit a stumbling block. Eberl confirmed the breakdown in talks on Friday, admitting that Villa contacted them about Palhinha, but they haven’t found an agreement. The failure to strike a deal with Unai Emery's side has alerted other potential suitors in the English top flight.
Newcastle United are now reportedly ready to hijack the move as they seek to bolster their midfield options under new manager Matthias Jaissle. The Magpies are in desperate need of reinforcements following the departures of key personnel earlier in the window. Unlike Villa’s loan-focused approach, reports suggest that the Tyneside club could be preparing a more attractive package to satisfy Bayern’s demands, potentially offering the Portuguese international a three-year contract to secure his experience in the middle of the park.
Midfield shake-up at Newcastle
The interest from St James' Park comes at a critical time for Jaissle, who is preparing for his first season in charge of the Premier League outfit. Newcastle have seen their midfield depth significantly depleted, and the prospect of adding a proven top-flight performer like Palhinha is viewed as a priority. The club's recruitment team is aware of the need for a physical presence in front of the back four, a role Palhinha performed with distinction during his time at Craven Cottage and his brief stint in North London.
- AFP
Finding the right fit for three parties
As the deadline approaches, the pressure is mounting on all sides to reach a consensus. Bayern are balancing the need for a high fee with the reality of Palhinha's current standing in the squad, while the player himself is keen to find a destination where he will be a central figure. With Newcastle seemingly ready to pivot toward a permanent offer, they may hold the upper hand over rivals who are restricted by financial fair play constraints. However, the possibility of a high-value loan with an option or obligation to buy remains on the table if a straight sale cannot be finalised.
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