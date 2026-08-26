AFP
Bayern Munich extend contracts of key duo Max Eberl and Jan-Christian Dreesen
Bavarians tie down chiefs
The Bundesliga giants have officially extended the contracts of board member for sport Eberl and CEO Dreesen until June 30, 2029. Eberl joined the club in 2024 following previous executive spells with Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig. The 52-year-old was instrumental in appointing head coach Vincent Kompany and overseeing the marquee signings of Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.
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Duo pledge long-term commitment
Having come through the Bayern youth ranks as a player, Eberl underlined his commitment to continuing the club's upward trajectory.
Reflecting on his contract extension, Eberl said: "Bayern has been close to my heart ever since my time in the youth ranks. Like my fellow board members, I therefore want to continue on the path we have embarked on and, in the interests of the entire Bayern family, continue to do everything I can to achieve sporting success. The trust shown in me by the supervisory board is a valuable vote of confidence, and one that I am very pleased about."
Dreesen also welcomed the new deal, adding: "First of all, I would like to thank the supervisory board for their trust. I am delighted to be continuing my work at Bayern with energy and passion. As the executive board, together with our staff, members and fans, we intend to do everything in our power to ensure Bayern remains the top club of which we are all so proud. That is what drives us – and we still have a lot more to achieve."
Leaders restore domestic dominance
When Eberl was appointed in February 2024, Bayern trailed eventual champions Bayer Leverkusen by 11 points in the Bundesliga standings. Under the current leadership, however, Die Roten have bounced back emphatically, securing back-to-back league titles alongside last season's DFB-Pokal triumph.
The former Bochum and Greuther Furth player previously described his return to Munich as "special" because it was where it "all began", insisting he would carry out his duties with "respect and humility".
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Stability fuels trophy charge
Securing the futures of the key executive duo provides crucial off-field stability as Bayern navigate the European knockout stages alongside a fierce domestic title race. The hierarchy can now focus entirely on long-term squad planning to maintain the strong dynamic built under Kompany. Sustained excellence across both domestic and European fronts remains the priority as the club looks to cement its standing at the summit of elite football.
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