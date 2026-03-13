AFP
Bayern Munich receive Alphonso Davies injury boost as Canada boss Jesse Marsch reveals extent of full-back's latest setback
A major relief for Kompany
The Allianz Arena faithful were left holding their breath when Davies limped out of Bayern's dominant 6-1 Champions League victory over Atalanta. Given the defender's recent history with fitness issues, there were genuine fears of a lengthy layoff during a pivotal stretch of the season.
However, the latest diagnosis suggests the damage is far less severe than initially anticipated. While Bayern’s medical staff were cautious with their initial prognosis, the news from the Canadian camp indicates that the 25-year-old has avoided a serious tear.
Marsch provides clarity on recovery
Marsch has been in direct contact with his captain and offered an optimistic timeline for his return to the pitch. The former Leeds United boss revealed that the current setback is a minor hurdle compared to the muscle issues Davies faced just a month ago.
"I've spoken to him. He's obviously a little sad and frustrated," Marsch told TSN. "But he said that this injury – even compared to the one he had about a month ago – is much less severe. It will probably take him two to three weeks to get back."
International break strategy
Marsch further explained that Canada intend to support Bayern by leaving their talismanic captain out of the upcoming international window. "We will probably not call him into the squad in March and leave him in Munich so that he becomes fully fit again. That is ok. I am confident that he will do exactly that," the former RB Leipzig boss stated regarding the March fixtures.
The coach emphasised the importance of a patient approach, especially given Davies' history with a serious ACL injury in 2025. "My message to him was: 'Stay positive. It is not easy when you come back from such a long-term injury. Everything will be fine. You are young and strong. We just have to take the right steps to make sure that no further setbacks happen,'" Marsch added.
Focus on rehabilitation
Davies is expected to miss the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen and the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta. Currently top of the table, Bayern will be looking to maintain their momentum while their star full-back undergoes a dedicated rehabilitation program. By skipping international duty, Davies aims to be back at 100 percent for the final sprint of the season as Bayern continue their quest for a treble.
