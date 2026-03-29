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Moataz Elgammal

Barcelona prepared to offer Robert Lewandowski new contract with one key condition

R. Lewandowski
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The future of Robert Lewandowski at the Spotify Camp Nou remains a major talking point as his current deal approaches its final three months. Barcelona are now reportedly willing to offer the veteran striker a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club beyond 2026. However, this proposal is strictly contingent on the Polish star accepting a significant reduction in his salary.

  • Barca's plan for the veteran marksman

    Barcelona have formulated a clear plan for Lewandowski as his contract expires on June 30. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are very much open to the idea of retaining the striker by offering him a one-year renewal to provide stability in the centre-forward position. The club are balancing his on-field impact against their delicate financial situation. Despite taking up a slightly more secondary role, he has still managed to score 16 goals and provide three assists in 37 matches across all competitions this season, proving his enduring quality.

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    The financial condition for a renewal

    Romano says the offer from Barca comes with a major caveat regarding his wages. Since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 for €45 million, Lewandowski has been a spectacular investment, netting 117 goals and registering 23 assists in 184 appearances. However, the 37-year-old is currently one of the highest earners at the club. The hierarchy believe a salary reduction is essential for a renewal to make sense from a business perspective.

  • External interest from MLS and Saudi Arabia

    Romano has also confirmed that Lewandowski is the subject of interest from elsewhere. He wrote in his update on Instagram: "European clubs, Saudi clubs and especially MLS sides are already in contact with Lewandowski’s camp - all proposals to follow if Robert decided for new chapter." Lewandowski has not yet confirmed where he is planning to play his football next season.

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    What comes next?

    The ball is now firmly in the court of the Poland captain as he weighs up the final years of his illustrious career. He must decide whether to accept a pay cut to stay at the club or seek a new adventure. For now, though, he remains fully committed to Barca and will hope to feature in their next La Liga game against Atletico Madrid.

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