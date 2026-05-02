Barcelona player ratings vs Osasuna: Sign him up! Marcus Rashford makes crucial impact off the bench as Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres edge La Liga leaders ever closer to the title

Then, with just nine minutes to go, Rashford showed remarkable composure and accuracy by waiting until the perfect moment before swinging in a cross with his right foot - and with very little backlift - that Robert Lewandowski headed home to belatedly break the deadlock. A suddenly invigorated Barca doubled their advantage just moments later when some good pressure high up the pitch led to a turnover that allowed Fermin Lopez to put Rashford's fellow substitute, Fermin Lopez, through to score.

Osasuna pulled a goal back with two minutes of normal time remaining, when Raul Garcia powered home a terrific cross from Abel Bretones, but Barca hung over to secure a victory that means that if Real Madrid do not defeat Espanyol on Sunday, the Catalans will be crowned champions of Spain for the second consecutive season. Even if los Blancos to triumph, it would merely mean that the Blaugrana would have the chance to clinch the title in front of their own fans - and against their most hated rivals - in next week's Clasico at Camp Nou.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Barcelona players on a tense night at the Estadio El Sadar...