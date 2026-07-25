Barcelona offer support to family after worker dies during Camp Nou renovations

The footballing world and the Catalan community have been left in mourning following a fatal accident at the Spotify Camp Nou on Friday. A 54-year-old construction worker, who was part of the extensive team tasked with renovating Barcelona's historic home, lost his life while on duty

Work on the stadium has been a massive undertaking for the club, as they look to transition into a new era of infrastructure. The project involves a complete overhaul of the existing facilities and an increase in the total seating capacity to 105,000, ensuring the venue remains one of the premier sporting arenas in the world.