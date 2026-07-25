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Barcelona offer support to family after worker dies during Camp Nou renovations
Tragedy strikes during stadium redevelopment
The footballing world and the Catalan community have been left in mourning following a fatal accident at the Spotify Camp Nou on Friday. A 54-year-old construction worker, who was part of the extensive team tasked with renovating Barcelona's historic home, lost his life while on duty
Work on the stadium has been a massive undertaking for the club, as they look to transition into a new era of infrastructure. The project involves a complete overhaul of the existing facilities and an increase in the total seating capacity to 105,000, ensuring the venue remains one of the premier sporting arenas in the world.
- AFP
In response to the devastating news, Barcelona released an official statement to express their grief and show solidarity with those affected. The club stated: "FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident that occurred during the renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou.
The Blaugrana have been clear that they intend to provide whatever assistance is necessary during this difficult time. The official statement continued by noting the involvement of the club’s top leadership: "FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta wishes to personally convey his condolences to the family and places himself at their disposal on behalf of the entire club.
First fatal accident since work began
An investigation into the incident is under way, with the Mossos d'Esquadra confirming that the on-duty investigating court and Catalonia's Department of Business and Labour have both been formally notified, in line with standard protocol for workplace fatalities. Reports in Spain suggest the worker had been painting from a raised lift platform when the accident occurred, marking the first fatal incident recorded at the site since renovation work began in June 2023.
The tragedy comes at a moment when workplace safety on major construction projects remains a wider concern in Spain, with the Camp Nou rebuild standing as one of Barcelona's most significant infrastructure undertakings in recent years. The project, which has involved thousands of workers over more than three years, was slowed at various stages by permit complications and previous complaints over site conditions and is currently focused on completing a compression ring designed to support the stadium's new roof structure.
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A stadium still awaiting its full return
Barcelona have already spent close to three years playing away from their traditional home while the rebuild continues, initially at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys before a partial return to a reduced-capacity Camp Nou last November. That timeline is now set to extend further, with several more months of matches expected at Montjuic while work is completed on the stadium's third tier and the roof structure that remains central to the ongoing renovation.
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