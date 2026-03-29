Barcelona facing nightmare return to Montjuic in order to complete 105,000-seat Spotify Camp Nou renovations

The timeline for the Espai Barca project suggests that all three tiers of the new stadium will be completed by April 2027. This marks a major milestone, but it also triggers the most complicated phase of the build: the installation of the massive stadium roof. This engineering feat is expected to take approximately four months to complete. Because the installation requires the stadium to be entirely empty for safety and construction reasons, Barcelona will be forced to play away from Spotify Camp Nou for several weeks at the start of the 2027-28 season.