Barcelona waiting on Julian Alvarez to make the next move as La Liga champions stand by transfer deadline

On the other side of the divide, Atletico have shown no signs of buckling under the pressure from Catalonia. The hierarchy at the Metropolitano has consistently maintained that their star striker is not for sale at any price, regardless of the figures being mentioned in the media. The Rojiblancos are currently refusing to entertain any negotiations, treating the €100m offer as irrelevant to their plans for the future.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the CEO of Atletico, has been particularly vocal in his criticism of the Catalan club's tactics, saying: “I know enough about the rival club’s inner circle to realise that they act in front of the media and the fans as part of their own private circus, so it doesn’t offend me.”

“I have a good personal relationship with their chairman, and I explicitly asked him to desist, making it clear that Julián is not for sale."

Meanwhile, president Enrique Cerezo hit back at recent claims from Laporta. "Joan Laporta is a good friend, he’s a great president, and he knows very well, as do all of you, where Julian Alvarez will be playing next year," he said.