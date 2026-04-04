Barcelona handed double fitness boost after Raphinha injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown

While the return of Kounde and Balde provides optimism, it isn't all good news for the league leaders as they head to the capital. The club's medical department confirmed that Raphinha will miss the clash after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Brazil, depriving Flick of one of his most productive attacking outlets. Additionally, the midfield remains slightly depleted as Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen are also still unavailable for selection.