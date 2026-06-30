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Uruguay v Spain: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

‘I’m Barca’s No.10’ - Lamine Yamal embraces the pressure of being Spain’s star man & delivers fitness update at the 2026 World Cup

L. Yamal
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Spain vs Austria
Austria

Lamine Yamal has confidently embraced the massive pressure of wearing the number 10 shirt for Barcelona and starring for Spain at the 2026 World Cup. The teenage sensation has also delivered a positive fitness update, confirming he is fully prepared to play 90 minutes in the upcoming knockout fixtures despite recent injury concerns and a cautious approach in the group stages.

  • Handling the weight of expectation

    Speaking in an interview with Tiempo de Juego, Yamal addressed the immense expectations placed upon his shoulders as Spain progressed through the 2026 World Cup. The teenager acknowledged that fans naturally look to their most exciting attacking talents to deliver.

    Rather than shrinking from the spotlight, Yamal confidently accepted his role as a leading figure for both club and country. "I understand that people are going to target the player who excites the most. Pedri and Rodri are great but the pressure I have, I'm Barca's 10, the winger. But I'm happy with this, the pressure is when you can't do what they ask you but I can," Yamal explained.

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  • Uruguay v Spain: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Yamal declares himself fully fit

    Beyond discussing the pressure, Yamal provided a crucial update regarding his physical condition. Having arrived at the tournament carrying a knock, the winger was managed carefully during the initial fixtures.

    However, he has now declared himself ready to feature prominently, though he left the final call to the manager. "I'm very well, very happy. I have trained with a lot of desire and am excited to get to this moment. I'm at 90-80% and getting better, it doesn't go down. I'm ready for 90 minutes," Yamal stated. He added: "The coach decides, I’ll tell him how I’m doing and if I can stand it. If I see that there is a half-chance, I don’t challenge for it to prevent getting hurt, but I train hard."

  • World Cup emotions and prioritising results

    Spain entered the tournament as strong favourites, but their overall performances have drawn criticism. Yamal was candid about the current level of the squad, noting that securing victories remains the priority.

    "Is our level the same as the Euros? I have played well many times with Barca and we have gone home, but the important thing is to win," he remarked. Reflecting on his first tournament goal, the forward revealed his immense pride while maintaining his typically calm exterior. "I have never felt so much happiness, the World Cup is different and it is with your country. I never get excited, I don’t cry. I cried when I got hurt, when I saw my mother cry. If I win the World Cup I won’t cry, it’s impossible."

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  • Spain Press Conference and Training- FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What next for Spain and Yamal?

    Spain face Austria in the round of 32, where Yamal will hope to start and finally complete a full 90 minutes. With the group stage behind them, the national side must rapidly rediscover their attacking fluidity. If Yamal can replicate his brilliant club form on the international stage, Spain have a genuine chance of advancing deep into the knockout rounds.

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