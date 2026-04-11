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Mohamed Mansi

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Back from the dead, Arsenal gift City the Premier League title

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Arsenal have reignited the Premier League title race after suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Matchday 32.

The Gunners stay on 70 points at the summit, nine clear of Manchester City.

City are scheduled to host Chelsea on Sunday and still have a postponed fixture against Crystal Palace to complete.

If City win both, they will cut the deficit to just three points.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    The head-to-head clash will settle the title race.

    Arsenal will travel to face rivals Manchester City this Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League’s 33rd round.

    The eagerly awaited contest is crucial to the title race between the two sides.

    City will enter the contest in high spirits, having beaten the Gunners 2-0 in last March’s EFL Cup final.

    Should City also beat Chelsea, they will reach 64 points with a game in hand.

    Three points against Arsenal would lift them to 67 points, matching the Gunners’ tally if they also beat Crystal Palace in their rearranged fixture.

    Conversely, an Arsenal win would strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side’s grip on the title race by beating their direct rivals.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    High-stakes clashes for Arsenal and City

    Following their meeting with City, Newcastle United will travel to face Arsenal in what promises to be a tough test for the Gunners.

    They then face Fulham at home before travelling to West Ham.

    Burnley then visit the Emirates before the Gunners round off the campaign against Crystal Palace.

    As for Manchester City, after their matches against Chelsea and Arsenal, they will travel to face Burnley and then Everton.

    City then host Brentford before travelling to Bournemouth.

    They will then finish at home to Aston Villa.

    The rearranged Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace fixture has yet to be scheduled. 

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Manchester City stage a dramatic comeback from the brink.

    City made an unexpected start to the Premier League season, losing their second and third matches against Tottenham and Brighton, before getting back on track with a 3-0 win in the Manchester derby.

    A 1–1 draw at Arsenal in Gameweek 4 was followed by victories over Burnley, Brentford and Everton, only for Pep Guardiola’s side to suffer a surprise 1–0 defeat at Aston Villa.

    They then alternated between impressive wins over Bournemouth and Liverpool and a surprise defeat to Newcastle.

    The Citizens then endured a winless run of four league games over the opening weeks of 2026.

    Draws against Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton were followed by a defeat to neighbours United, before a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton and a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

    Further dropped points against Nottingham Forest and West Ham meant a costly four-point haul from those two fixtures.

    Despite these stumbles, Guardiola’s side regrouped at a crucial time and remain in the hunt for the Premier League title.

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