No more draws! Australian second tier adopts Leagues Cup-style penalty shootouts to decide bonus points

The Australian Championship, which serves as the second tier of the nation's soccer league system, has officially confirmed the introduction of a 'penalty shootout bonus point model' for the upcoming campaign. Under these new regulations, any match that finishes level at the end of regular time will head directly to a spot-kick competition.

Under the new mechanism, a bonus point will be awarded to the team that wins the penalty shootout, securing two points overall from the fixture, while the defeated side will leave with just a single point. League officials have been vocal about the motivation behind the experimental change, emphasizing that it is designed to create 'genuine excitement, keeping supporters engaged to the final kick, and giving players rare high-pressure match experience.'