'They lie!' - Furious Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis launches scathing attack on FIFA and UEFA while demanding 'basketball-style' rule changes

Continuing his critique of the international calendar, De Laurentiis argued that clubs are being exploited by national teams. He suggested a radical reduction in mid-season fixtures to allow for a single two-month international window, while also demanding that federations pay for the privilege of using club assets.

The Napoli chief was particularly vocal about player insurance, saying: "I would like to know why there is no insurance if a player gets hurt with the national team. Why don't UEFA and FIFA insert it? If a player is out for a month they should give you a certain amount of money and so on if the absence is prolonged. If he cannot play for a year, they should give you the money to let you buy a player of the same level. If they want our players, they must pay for them. If a yearly salary is 10 million, if they have the players for a month they must give me a million. Why should I give them for free? They are my property, not theirs. It's too easy for them to take 15 players and not pay them, or they receive money under the table from agents to call them up to the national team. It's unprofessional, but it's happening in Italy."