'We can't go on like this' - Napoli president slams FIFA & UEFA over player injuries on international duty and demands extra transfer windows and compensation
Anguissa blow for Napoli
The Serie A champions were rocked by a fresh injury blow as in-form midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa picked up a hamstring injury during a training session with Cameroon ahead of their World Cup qualifiers. Zambo Anguissa has displayed great form for Antonio Conte's side, having already scored four goals for the Italian champions and has appeared for the club in 10 out of their 11 Serie A matches thus far. He has since been ruled out for months, which comes as a major blow for Napoli.
In September, Amir Rhahmani suffered a similar hamstring injury while playing for Kosovo, which kept him out of action until the start of November, when he returned to action against Como in the Serie A.
Napoli chief blasts FIFA and UEFA
Napoli president De Laurentiis slammed FIFA for the club's losses as he told Motore Italia: "I loaned Rrahmani, and he came back in a wreck, Anguissa came back in a wreck. We can't go on like this. When the championships are on, I have to get to the end without interruptions. We need fewer teams, fewer matches.
"Players earn a salary from their clubs, and clubs should be able to decide whether or not to send them to their national teams. If a player gets injured on international duty, a transfer window should be reopened and we should be compensated. But it seems FIFA and UEFA don't care about national leagues."
Yamal's injury blow created tension between Spain and Barca
Earlier this week, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal pulled out of the Spain national team for the November games, citing injury problems, which irked the Spanish Football Association (RFEF). Following Yamal's decision, the RFEF released a statement expressing their surprise.
"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team, with knowledge of the details only through a report received at 22:40 last night, which indicated the medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days," the statement released on Tuesday read. "Given this situation, and prioritising at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up. We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery."
Before naming Yamal in his squad for the November games, Spain boss Luis De La Fuente had justified his decision to pick the teenager because of his recent appearances for Barcelona, claiming that he was in "perfect condition". With Yamal facing fitness issues this season, the RFEF's insistence on calling him up has sparked reports of tension between the organisation and Barcelona.
A similar issue has occurred in France, where Paris Saint-Germain saw Ousmane Dembele ruled out for several weeks after playing for his national team, causing another public feud between club and national association. France coach Didier Deschamps left Dembele out of his latest squad after the Ballon d'Or winner was hit with another injury while playing in the Champions League for PSG.
How is it going for Napoli?
Napoli started their title defence campaign on a bright note, but have now failed to win in their last two Serie A games. Conte's side are now fourth in the league after their latest loss to Bologna as Inter overtook them to climb to the top of the Serie A table with 24 points from 11 games, two more than the reigning champions. They will be back in action after the international break on November 22 as they host Atalanta in a crucial Serie A clash.
