Aston Villa close in on £30m transfer for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Aston Villa have moved swiftly to secure a new central defender, reaching an agreement in principle for Harwood-Bellis. According to The Athletic, the structure of the deal is largely in place, with the club expecting to pay an initial fee of £25 million, plus a further £5m in add-ons, taking the total package to £30m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news, writing: "Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement to sign Taylor Harwood Bellis from Southampton, here we go!#AVFC closed the verbal agreement for £25m plus £5m add-ons. Green light from the player. Documents yet to be exchanged but verbal agreement done." Emery was instrumental in driving the move forward after the club previously saw two bids rejected.