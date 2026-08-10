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'I need a hip replacement!' Former Man Utd star Ashley Young opens up on excruciating injury ordeal weeks after retirement
The physical cost of a long career
Former Manchester United icon Young has candidly revealed that he requires a hip replacement, a stark admission coming only weeks after he officially announced his retirement from professional football. The 41-year-old called time on a distinguished 23-year career this summer following a final spell at Ipswich Town, where he played a role in the Tractor Boys' historic return to the Premier League.
Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Young detailed the moment he realized his body had reached its limit. 'I went down on my hip in November and had an injection,' he explained. 'I have always said to myself: "If my body is saying you need injections, there is a problem, you need to think about retiring." Basically I need a hip replacement, in November I was told I would need it in about 10 years time. I got to January and was due to have another injection which would have got me through to the end of the season, as I was saying to the specialist "I know it is painful, but I want to make sure I do everything I can possibly do to help the team".'
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Defying the medical experts
The situation took a turn for the worse during a routine training session at Ipswich Town, where Young managed 15 appearances across all competitions last season as the club finished second in the Championship. Young recounted the escalating damage: 'About a week before I am about to have the injection, I go down on it in training and I am like "this is worse, I know it is a lot worse".'
The pain eventually became so debilitating that Young was physically unable to train for a three-month period. However, his trademark grit ensured he would not go out without a fight. Reflecting on the struggle, he said: 'From January to the end of the season, I literally had two or three months where I couldn't train it was that painful. I saw the specialist again and said "I'm not going out like this".'
A final push for promotion
Young refused to accept that his playing days were over in the medical room. He recalled his conversation with the doctors: 'I asked him "are you telling me I can't play football again, you can say it if you want, trust me if I get an opportunity to be back on the pitch, I'll be back on the pitch".'
While he did not get on the pitch for the final match, the former England international took immense pride in his contribution to the dressing room and the training ground. Refusing to surrender to the pain, Young revealed: 'The last two months of the season I was training every day and he was like "it is not possible, you shouldn't be training". It would have been incredible to come onto the pitch for the last game of the season but for me to train like I did that week and for us to be promoted on the last day of the season, it was fitting.'
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Looking back at a storied career
The promotion with Ipswich served as the final chapter of a career laden with major silverware. Young spent nine successful seasons at Old Trafford, where he became a fan favorite and eventually captained the club. During his time at Manchester United, he won the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. Beyond his domestic success in England, Young also enjoyed silverware abroad, claiming a Serie A winners medal with Inter Milan in 2021.
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