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Tributes flood in as ex-Man Utd star Ashley Young makes major career announcement
A storied journey concludes
The veteran full-back took to social media to announce that Saturday's fixture for Ipswich Town will likely be the final match of his professional career. Young’s decision ends a 22-year odyssey that began at Watford and took him to some of the world's most iconic grounds, including Old Trafford and the San Siro. Since moving to Portman Road in 2025, he has made 13 Championship appearances, though his recent involvement has been limited by a hip flexor injury sustained in late January.
Emotional farewell to the pitch
Young’s announcement prompted an immediate wave of respect from former teammates and rivals, reflecting his status as one of the game's most dedicated professionals. Having evolved from an explosive winger into a versatile full-back, he leaves behind a legacy of adaptability and leadership across several top-tier clubs.
Chronicling his progression from a boy with a dream to a Premier League champion, Young shared an emotional message on Instagram: "From Sefton Road to Vicarage Road to Villa Park to Wembley to Old Trafford to San Siro back to Villa Park to Goodison Park and finally to Portman Road. It’s been some journey that I only dreamt of as a boy! But with this dream there has to be an ending and Saturday might be the last game of my professional career. To be continued…."
Tributes from footballing royalty
The footballing community was quick to react to the news, with former United colleagues and international rivals leading the celebrations of his long-standing career. Having earned 39 caps and scored seven goals for the Three Lions, Young's transition from a creative midfielder to a defensive stalwart has been widely praised by those who played alongside him.
Former United goalkeeper David de Gea was among the first to react to his old teammate's news, simply stating: "What a career."
Liverpool legend and former rival Jamie Carragher also offered his respect, saying: "Congratulations on an amazing career."
The official England account acknowledged his 22-year contribution to the game, adding: "Congratulations on a fantastic career!"
Fellow former United and Everton colleague James Garner also sent a personal message, writing: "The best!! Congrats brother."
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The ultimate sign-off
Young could finish his career on an incredible high as Ipswich host QPR at Portman Road, where a victory would secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. Although he has not featured since a 2-0 win over Bristol City on January 21 due to injury, his presence remains a vital factor in the Tractor Boys' dressing room. It would be a fitting conclusion for the veteran to celebrate a final promotion alongside his son, Tyler, who also represents the club.