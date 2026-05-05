Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres conundrum: Do Gunners already need to upgrade on £64 million summer signing?

In doing so, the Sweden international became just the second Arsenal player this century to score 20+ goals in all competitions in their debut season in north London. With Arsenal still having three games to play in the Premier League and maybe also another two in the Champions League, Gyokeres could yet surpass Alexis Sanchez's tally (25) from the 2014-15 season.

And yet, if recent reports are to be believed, Mikel Arteta would still rather have Julian Alvarez starting up front for Arsenal in Tuesday's return clash with Atletico at the Emirates, rather than a centre-forward who seems to have belatedly settled into his new surroundings.

So, would it make sense for Arsenal to be already lining up potential Gyokeres replacements? Or is he now perfectly poised to prove himself the answer to Arteta's striking problem?