Arsenal and PSG target West Ham star as relegation candidates may be forced to cash in

According to The Times, Arsenal manager Arteta is keen to add more technical quality to his engine room and has identified Fernandes as a primary target. The Gunners boss is a known admirer of versatile players, and the Portuguese youngster fits the bill perfectly. Fernandes is capable of operating as a holding midfielder , a box-to-box operator, or in a more advanced attacking role.

The interest comes after Fernandes faced his potential suitors directly on Sunday. During West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, the midfielder had a golden opportunity to put the Hammers ahead, but he was unable to find the back of the net after taking too many touches, allowing David Raya to make a crucial save. Despite that miss, his technical qualities have impressed the Arsenal recruitment team, who are prioritising younger players with proven Premier League experience following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City in March.