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Sean Walsh

Arsenal player ratings vs Man City: Another Carabao Cup nightmare for Kepa Arrizabalaga! Gunners goalkeeper makes costly error while Kai Havertz falls flat in final defeat

Arsenal's six-year wait for a trophy will go on for at least a few months more after they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The Gunners had been tipped to win an unprecedented quadruple, but they fell short in their first attempt to claim some silverware this season, with Mikel Arteta being defeated by mentor Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal went close to taking the lead inside seven minutes, but were thwarted three times in a matter of seconds by City goalkeeper James Trafford, who saved two close-range shots from Bukayo Saka and one from Kai Havertz.

The Gunners were on top for much of the first half, but fell behind after the break after failing to deal with a sustained period of City pressure. Rayan Cherki nipped to the byline and dinked a cross over the top of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spilled the ball, allowing Nico O'Reilly to ghost in ahead of Martin Zubimendi and scramble home the opener.

Minutes later, O'Reilly had the ball in the Arsenal net again. This time, Matheus Nunes made his way down the wing and hung up a cross, with the City left-back getting between William Saliba and Saka to head in.

Arsenal tried to mount a comeback even while the wind was knocked out of their sails, with Riccardo Calafiori bringing a save out of Trafford following an in-swinging free-kick from Declan Rice and then whistling a half-volley past the post, but City did extremely well to take any lingering sting out of the contest.

A deep cross from Noni Madueke was nodded onto the top of the crossbar by Gabriel Jesus late on, but that was as close as they came to a goal as City took home the trophy.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (2/10):

    Arteta chose to start Kepa again having used him in every round prior, but it was a decision that came back to haunt Arsenal. Booked for dragging back Jeremy Doku outside the box after misjudging the flight of a long pass over the top of the defence, before effectively handing O'Reilly the opener on a plate.

    Ben White (5/10):

    Has seldom started for Arsenal this season such has been the form of Timber, but was given the nod with the Dutchman injured. Contained Doku in the first half but was rolled through by the Belgian after the break. Taken off for Jesus late on.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    Did brilliantly to muscle Haaland out of the contest, though this did eventually mean other threats, like O'Reilly, could swarm the Arsenal box without detection.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

    Likewise enjoyed getting into rugby tussles with old enemy Haaland, but put in a rather ordinary performance outside of those duels.

    Piero Hincapie (5/10):

    Never knew how to engage the two-footed Semenyo and was nowhere to be seen stopping the two crosses for O'Reilly's goals. Subbed for Calafiori.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Declan Rice (5/10):

    Crunched his way into tackles to try and bring some momentum to the tie. A threat on set-pieces, but that was as good as it got for the England midfielder.

    Martin Zubimendi (5/10):

    Seemed lost in his first cup final in English football, notably losing the run of O'Reilly as City broke the deadlock.

    Kai Havertz (4/10):

    Offered very, very little to the contest before being hooked for Madueke.

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (5/10):

    City targeted Saka with a series of rough challenges early doors before throwing double-teams at him, making it hard for the winger to have sort of impact. Moved to a No.10 role after Madueke was introduced.

    Viktor Gyokeres (4/10):

    Gave Khusanov some problems in transition in the first half, though was rarely involved outside of that.

    Leandro Trossard (4/10):

    Easily pocketed by Nunes and was eventually taken off for Martinelli.

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  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-ARSENAL-MAN CITYAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    At least tried to run at City's backline in a way the first XI hadn't to the point of his introduction.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Similarly caused City some headaches with his runs into the final third from deep.

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Only took to the pitch for the final 10 minutes, which seemed a strange oversight given his impressive record against City in recent seasons.

    Gabriel Jesus (5/10):

    Unable to get one over his former club after coming on as a late sub.

    Mikel Arteta (4/10):

    Arsenal were too passive or simply not ruthless enough in the stretches of the game they were on top, while he reacted to going behind too late. Another trophy goes begging.

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