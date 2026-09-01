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Arsenal prepare sensational £50m deadline day swoop for Lyon starlet as Mikel Arteta seeks attacking reinforcement
Gunners plot late move for Fofana
Arsenal are weighing up a dramatic deadline-day swoop for Lyon winger Fofana, as per Metro. The Gunners have received significant encouragement in their pursuit of the Belgium international ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.
Arteta remains eager to add one final attacking piece to his title-winning squad. The north London club have already invested heavily this summer, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis to bolster their ranks.
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Lyon forced into £50m deadline sale
Lyon's failure to qualify for the Champions League has opened the door for Arsenal to strike a £50m deal. The French outfit desperately need to raise crucial cash before the summer window officially closes.
European football journalist Andy Brassell believes Fofana would represent a shrewd acquisition. The move comes after the Gunners failed to lure Brazil icon Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid.
"Straight off, ever since Lyon have been eliminated from the Champions League play-offs, they’ve had a lot of players on the block," Brassell told talkSPORT. "They are not just willing to sell, they need to sell, and they need to make around €50million, before the window shuts."
Filling the void left by departures
Arteta is actively searching for another dynamic option on the left wing. While summer arrival Tzolis has impressed in that role, Arsenal require greater depth after agreeing to sell both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.
Fofana is highly rated across Europe and attracted widespread Premier League interest earlier this summer. Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest all previously contacted Lyon to discuss a potential transfer. However, Arsenal have now moved to the front of the queue. Intermediaries offered the talented winger to the Gunners as they prepare an official bid.
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Player keen on Premier League switch
Reports in France indicate that Fofana is extremely excited by the prospect of moving to the Emirates Stadium. The winger has already spoken directly with Arteta to discuss his potential role with the Premier League champions. Arsenal's hierarchy must now decide whether to submit a formal offer before Tuesday's looming deadline. With the financial parameters clearly set by Lyon, negotiations could progress rapidly over the coming hours.
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