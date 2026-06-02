AFP
Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera breaks silence on Champions League final penalty mistake
Mosquera reflects on decisive moment in final
Mosquera endured a difficult end to Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. The defender was involved in a high-profile incident with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The PSG winger beat Mosquera inside the penalty area, prompting the Spaniard to attempt a recovery challenge. Instead, he brought down the Georgian and conceded a penalty.
Ousmane Dembele converted from the spot to cancel out Kai Havertz's early goal, with the incident proving one of the defining moments of the final. The match eventually went to penalties after the score remained 1-1 after 120 minutes. The Gunners lost 4-3 in the shootout after Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes both failed to score.
Defender vows to come back stronger
Mosquera addressed the disappointment in a message posted on Instagram after the match. He wrote: "Wow… How quickly everything can change in a matter of moments. When it feels like everything is going perfectly, just as you dreamed of since you were a child, suddenly, in an instant, one action changes everything.
"I’ve spent my whole life dreaming of moments like this, but it didn’t turn out the way I wanted. And that’s when God reminded me that faith is not based on the final result I achieve, but on how I continue to trust after a setback. This is a setback that, despite all the pain it brings, will only make me stronger.
"Even so, my first season at this club has been unforgettable. Champions of England! Seeing so many people happy yesterday was an incredible feeling. Enjoying this beautiful moment because you deserve it, and I’m sure many more joyful moments are coming soon for this club because we still have so much to experience together.
"Proud of each and every one of us. Blessed to be part of this group and this huge club. THANK YOU! THIS IS ARSENAL!"
Arsenal squad and Keown back young defender
Mosquera quickly received support from within the Arsenal dressing room. Gabriel responded: "Go for it, brother! Let's go together," while Mikel Merino added: "We're together, brother. You're the best."
Kepa Arrizabalaga and former Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko also showed their support on social media, while Piero Hincapie posted a message of encouragement.
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown also defended Mosquera's performance. Speaking on TNT Sport, he said: "I want to have a word on Mosquera, how well he played in this game. The only mistake he made was for the penalty. Kvaratskhelia is the best player on the planet, he's a central defender and he was asked to play full-back."
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Mosquera looks to learn from painful setback
Having described the defeat as something that 'will make him stronger', Mosquera will look to build on the success of his eventful first season at Arsenal and continue his development in north London.