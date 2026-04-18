Arsenal snubbed as Carlo Ancelotti names his favourite to win Champions League

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reached the semi-finals after a disciplined goalless draw with Sporting CP, setting up a showdown with Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side reached this stage after edging out Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate. While the Gunners are regarded by many bookmakers as one of the top two favourites to lift the trophy, Ancelotti remains unconvinced that the North London side will go all the way.

The veteran coach noted that the current landscape of the competition has seen many traditional provincial powers struggle. Speaking to Il Giornale on the nature of the tournament this year, he said: "The Champions League is an open tournament that leaves great teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​and Manchester City on the sidelines, but it’s still a tournament where you can grow."