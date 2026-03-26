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Argentina squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

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All you need to know about Argentina's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Crowned champions of the world in 2022, Argentina will be defending their coveted title in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

The Albiceleste defeated France in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar to lift their third World Cup title, and their first since Diego Maradona’s iconic triumph in Mexico in 1986. Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant hat trick nearly stole the game from Lionel Scaloni’s side, but Emiliano Martinez’s heroics in the penalty shootout sealed the win for the men in blue and white for the crowning moment in Lionel Messi's illustrious career.

They comfortably secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by topping the CONMEBOL qualifiers, beating arch-rivals Brazil both home and away along the way.

The Albiceleste are a force to be reckoned with, having won two Copa Americas and one World Cup in just four years. They will once again enter the tournament as one of the favorites, boasting quality players in every position - including the legendary Messi, who is set to play in his final World Cup. Despite his age, Messi continues to perform at a high level in MLS and remains capable of changing games single-handedly.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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    Goalkeepers

    Barring any surprises, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Martinez has played a crucial role in Argentina’s recent success, delivering match-winning performances in both their Copa America and World Cup triumphs. He is nearly unbeatable in penalty shootouts, using mind games that can shake even the best strikers at the biggest moments.

    Geronimo Rulli of Marseille is expected to serve as the backup goalkeeper in the squad, with former PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez likely to complete the group of goalkeepers, even if Juan Musso will not have given up hope of making it just yet.

    PlayerClub 
    Emiliano MartinezAston Villa
    Geronimo RulliMarseille
    Juan MussoAtletico Madrid
    Walter BenitezCrystal Palace
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  • Argentina v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Defenders

    The Argentines are well covered in the defensive department, with numerous quality options in every position. The center-back pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez is arguably among the best in the world, with both players leading the backline and defending with aggression and composure.

    Meanwhile, the experienced Nicolas Otamendi remains a reliable choice for Lionel Scaloni’s side and has confirmed the summer tournament will be his last World Cup as he plans to retire from international football afterwards.

    World Cup-winning penalty scorer Gonzalo Montiel and Nicolas Tagliafico are also strong, providing valuable depth and flexibility in case of injuries, while Nahuel Molina heads into the tournament after scoring some stunning goals this season for Atletico Madrid.

    Promising youngsters such as Valentin Barco, Julio Soler and Mariano Troilo will also be hoping to make the cut but Juan Foyth misses out after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

    PlayerClub
    Valentin BarcoStrasbourg
    Facundo MedinaLens
    Leonardo Balerdi Marseille
    Cristian RomeroTottenham Hotspur
    Nahuel MolinaAtletico Madrid
    Nicolas OtamendiBenfica
    Lisandro MartinezManchester United
    Nicolas TagliaficoMarseille
    German Pezzella River Plate
    Gonzalo Montiel Sevilla
    Nehuen PerezPorto
    Marcos AcunaRiver Plate
    Mariano TroiloBelgrano
    Julio SolerBournemouth
  • Argentina v Brazil - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Midfielders

    Alongside a strong defense, the Albiceleste are also well equipped in midfield. Scaloni will have a blend of experienced players and exciting young talents to choose from for the 2026 World Cup.

    The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Leandro Paredes played key roles in Argentina’s 2022 triumph and remain vital figures in the squad.

    Emerging talents such as Franco Mastantuono and Claudio Echeverri have been performing brilliantly for their respective clubs and could offer fresh options for Scaloni heading into the tournament, while someone like Thiago Almada has also impressed in Scaloni’s system and could play a significant role to play at the World Cup next year.

    Giovani Lo Celso looks set to miss the World Cup with Argentina after suffering a torn quadriceps in his right leg while on loan at Villarreal. Valentin Carboni is another absentee as he's been ruled out with a serious knee injury. 

    PlayerClub
    Leandro ParedesAS Roma
    Rodrigo De PaulAtletico Madrid
    Enzo FernandezChelsea
    Thiago AlmadaLyon
    Exequiel PalaciosBayer Leverkusen
    Nicolas PazComo
    Franco MastantuonoReal Madrid
    Alexis Mac AllisterLiverpool
    Claudio EcheverriManchester City
    Guido RodriguezWest Ham United

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    Attackers

    Argentina are also well stacked in attack. In fact, it is in the attacking department where the Albiceleste are arguably at their strongest. Led by none other than Lionel Messi, fans will be hoping for yet another magical campaign from the legendary number 10.

    Messi is well supported in attack by the likes of Julian Alvarez, who played a key role in the 2022 triumph, while Inter’s Lautaro Martinez has also been at the peak of his game, playing an important role for both his club and the national team. Martinez was the top scorer of the 2024 Copa America, even netting the winner in the final against Colombia.

    Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s son, Giuliano Simeone, has also been impressive for the world champions and could emerge as a potential option to start at the World Cup.

    They will be without the legendary Angel Di Maria though, who announced his retirement after their 2024 Copa America title victory.

    PlayerClub
    Julian AlvarezAtletico Madrid
    Lionel MessiInter Miami
    Nicolas GonzalezJuventus
    Giuliano SimeoneAtletico Madrid
    Lautaro MartinezInter Milan
    Angel CorreaAtletico Madrid
    Paulo DybalaAS Roma
    Matias SouleAS Roma
    Alejandro GarnachoManchester United
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    Argentina star players

    Argentina is home to some of the most exciting talents in world football and has produced several top players in recent years. One such star is Julian Alvarez, who has been a menace in European football. Now at Atletico Madrid, Alvarez has become a key player under Diego Simeone and will carry high hopes on his shoulders for Albiceleste fans at next year’s tournament.

    Meanwhile, Rodrigo De Paul is another player who has been instrumental in Argentina’s recent success. He will once again be an important asset for Lionel Scaloni’s side at the World Cup.

    In defense, Argentina are stacked with leaders, none more important than Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine goalkeeper’s presence between the sticks has been vital in their title-winning campaigns, especially when it comes to penalty shootouts. The center-back pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez will also play a crucial role for the reigning world champions.

    Lastly, no list of Argentina’s star players would be complete without mentioning the magical Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami and former PSG and Barcelona star will be almost 39 by the time the World Cup kicks off and may be playing in his final major tournament with Argentina. Having already won the competition in 2022, Messi remains determined to keep pushing his limits and still has the ability to change games single-handedly. The iconic number 10 will once again be a decisive figure in Argentina’s journey at the showpiece event next year.

    Giuliano Simeone and Thiago Almada are two more players who could have a huge say in Lionel Scaloni's team, especially since the retirement of Angel Di Maria.

  • Chile v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Predicted Argentina Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    At the back, Scaloni's first-choice goalkeeper is undoubtedly going to be Emiliano Martinez. Martinez has simply outclassed every other player in his position and currently has no real competition from other keepers.

    In defense, Scaloni has preferred a four-man backline and has consistently started the center-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero, with Nicolas Otamendi coming off the bench and Leonardo Balerdi of Marseille as another option.

    In the wider areas, Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico are Scaloni’s preferred choices and are expected to start once again.

    Meanwhile, the midfield and forward lines will be a rather interesting domain for the world champions. Rodrigo De Paul is expected to retain his place in the starting XI, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, who is another undroppable player in Scaloni’s system. The third midfield spot will be closely contested, as both Thiago Almada and Enzo Fernandez have made strong cases. Enzo played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 triumph, while Almada has been hugely impressive under Scaloni in recent months. As it stands, Fernandez could edge his way into the starting XI.

    Up front, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez are expected to be undisputed starters, while Lautaro Martinez will be confident of making the starting line-up as well.

    Predicted Argentina starting XI (4-3-3): Emi Martinez; Molina, Lisandro, Romero, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Messi, Lautaro, Alvarez

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