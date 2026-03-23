Speaking to FAZ, Rudiger responded to the intense scrutiny surrounding his physical approach, particularly following Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Getafe in early March. During the match, he caught Diego Rico in the face with his knee, resulting in calls for a lengthy ban in Spain while some German media suggested he be banished from the national team.

Addressing the backlash, the 33-year-old completely rejected the idea that he is a danger to his own side. He stated: "I am definitely not a security risk for my teams. I know exactly what minute we are in and what is at stake." However, he also took accountability for the unpunished foul, admitting: "The discussion shows me once again that I have a responsibility that I have not lived up to in some moments."