'Immensely proud' Antonela Roccuzzo tells Lionel Messi he will 'always be the best' in heartfelt message to husband after Argentina's World Cup final defeat

Messi's wife, Roccuzzo, responded with an emotional message celebrating her husband's career and character in the wake of the defeat.

"You will always be the best @leomessi," Rocuzzo wrote on Instagram. "Not just because of your talent, but because you never stopped being you. Because no matter what, you never give up, you always fight until the end and give it your all until the last second. That strength, that mentality, and that way of picking yourself up again and again is what make you unique."







