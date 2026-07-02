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Anthony Gordon suggests Harry Kane is playing at Lionel Messi's level as he hails 'phenomenal' England team-mate after World Cup brace vs DR Congo
Rescuing England from the brink
DR Congo threatened a monumental upset after taking the lead just seven minutes into the match. However, Kane equalised in the 75th minute before securing a 2-1 victory with a thumping finish five minutes remaining.
The double took his tournament tally to five goals, tying him with Erling Haaland and placing him just one behind Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. Gordon, who assisted both goals after stepping off the bench, elevated Kane to the highest echelon. "It's amazing to be around him every day because when you're around someone at the elite level, he's at the very, very top of football," Gordon stated.
- AFP
Kane transferring prolific club form to World Cup stage
Gordon emphasised that Kane's phenomenal performances are the direct result of a relentless work ethic. Kane enjoyed a historic season with Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 matches. It marked the best scoring rate of his career, defying expectations despite him reaching 32 years of age.
"He's having a season that's only ever been beat by Leo Messi, the greatest footballer of all time. So that speaks to the level he's playing at," Gordon explained. "It's no accident. It's consistency every day: how hard he works, every finishing drill, he does it with passion, he does it with seriousness. He never, ever misses a beat. It's amazing to be around him. He's definitely an inspiration to all of us."
'He plays at such a high, high level'
Despite falling behind early and enduring growing frustration throughout the match, Gordon insisted that England never lost faith in their ability to progress. He also had complete confidence in Kane when the decisive chance arrived in the final minutes. "As soon as he hit it, I knew it was going in. I was already celebrating, but anyone can score a good goal," Gordon added. "Anyone at this level can place the ball in the top corner but it's the consistency that he does. Every day in training, every game is phenomenal. He plays at such a high, high level."
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Preparing for Mexico challenge
England will now prepare for a crucial last-16 tie against World Cup co-hosts Mexico, carrying the momentum of this dramatic comeback. With Kane in imperious form and sitting on five tournament goals, the team will rely heavily on his lethal finishing as they eye a quarter-final tie against either Brazil or Norway. Gordon and the rest of the squad must maintain their relentless work rate to overcome Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.