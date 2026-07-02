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Moataz Elgammal

Andre Onana signs Man Utd exit paperwork with £1.3m transfer agreement in place

Transfers
A. Onana
Manchester United
Premier League
Trabzonspor
Super Lig

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly signed a contract for a second successive loan at Trabzonspor. The two clubs are finalising a deal that includes a loan fee and salary coverage, ending any hopes of the Cameroon international reintegrating into the Red Devils squad.

  • Return to Turkey secured

    According to Daily Mail Sport, Onana has signed paperwork to spend another season on loan at Trabzonspor, with the clubs finalising a £1.3 million fee. The Turkish club have agreed to cover the majority of his wages, avoiding a scenario where he returns to Carrington this month. There is, however, no option for Trabzonspor to buy him outright next summer.

    Onana impressed during his first stint in Turkey, making 34 appearances across all competitions. Despite conceding 34 league goals, he managed six clean sheets and helped Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup. This recent triumph added to an impressive personal trophy cabinet that already boasts three Eredivisie titles with Ajax, an Italian Cup with Inter Milan, and an FA Cup with United in 2024.



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  • Andre Onana Trabzonspor 2025GETTY

    Transfer history and Old Trafford exit

    Onana initially moved to Turkey last September when it became clear he had no future at Old Trafford. United would have preferred a permanent transfer to recoup a portion of the €50.2m they paid Inter Milan for his services in 2023.

    The goalkeeper had previously built his reputation at Ajax before moving to Italy on a free transfer in 2022. Despite having two years left on his contract, United have decided against bringing him back to compete for a starting spot. Securing another temporary departure ensures his £120,000-a-week salary remains off their books, while the club actively look at targets to strengthen their depth.

  • Lammens cements his starting position

    The decision to let Onana leave reinforces the undisputed status of Senne Lammens, who enjoyed an excellent debut Premier League campaign. The Belgian goalkeeper firmly established himself as United's No.1 shot-stopper, featuring in 32 matches.

    Lammens conceded 39 goals but registered eight clean sheets during his debut season. His impressive domestic performances have earned him a spot at the World Cup with Belgium. United view his £21.7m signing from Royal Antwerp as a complete success, leaving no room for a returning goalkeeper.

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  • Senne Lammens Andre OnanaGetty

    What happens next?

    Once Belgium conclude their World Cup journey, Lammens will return to United for pre-season. United are preparing for an exciting season under Michael Carrick, with the squad looking forward to competing in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Onana will join up with the Trabzonspor squad to start his own preparations, hoping to add another trophy to his extensive collection.

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