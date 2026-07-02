Andre Onana signs Man Utd exit paperwork with £1.3m transfer agreement in place

According to Daily Mail Sport, Onana has signed paperwork to spend another season on loan at Trabzonspor, with the clubs finalising a £1.3 million fee. The Turkish club have agreed to cover the majority of his wages, avoiding a scenario where he returns to Carrington this month. There is, however, no option for Trabzonspor to buy him outright next summer.

Onana impressed during his first stint in Turkey, making 34 appearances across all competitions. Despite conceding 34 league goals, he managed six clean sheets and helped Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup. This recent triumph added to an impressive personal trophy cabinet that already boasts three Eredivisie titles with Ajax, an Italian Cup with Inter Milan, and an FA Cup with United in 2024.







