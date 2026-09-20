'A difficult place to come!' – Andoni Iraola hails 'solid' Liverpool after hard-fought Bournemouth victory

The match was a game of two halves, with Liverpool looking unconvincing during the opening exchanges. The visitors struggled to deal with Bournemouth's high-pressing approach and failed to secure the ball in midfield. 'We finished the first half better and were better in the second half. It was difficult for us [at the start],' Iraola noted. 'Second half we controlled much better the game and had the chances to finish it. But in the first part of the game we were not winning second balls and when they play with such intensity you have to be at that level.'

Despite the initial struggles, a determined run from Cody Gakpo eventually opened up the Bournemouth defence. The Dutchman's cross caused chaos in the penalty area, allowing Alexander Isak to finish from close range for his fourth goal of the campaign. The Swedish international celebrated enthusiastically with the travelling supporters, earning a yellow card from Michael Oliver in the process.