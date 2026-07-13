Andoni Iraola speaks out on Harvey Elliott's Liverpool future after 'strange' Aston Villa loan spell

Iraola has opened the door for Elliott to revive his Liverpool career after a "strange" season away from Anfield. The Spaniard, who has taken the reins on Merseyside following Arne Slot's sacking, was full of praise for the midfielder’s attitude since returning to the club ahead of schedule to begin his pre-season preparations.

"Definitely," Iraola replied when asked if the 23-year-old still had a future at Anfield. "Harvey is here with us, I have seen him with the eagerness to show up, get super ready, he’ll have a chance in pre-season, we’ll need him and it’s a good sign." The manager's comments suggest a significant shift in tone from the previous regime, offering hope to a player whose career appeared to be in limbo just months ago.



