Andoni Iraola breaks silence on Cody Gakpo's failed Manchester City transfer as Liverpool forward stars in Ipswich victory

Iraola is thrilled with how the attacker has handled the situation, stressing that open communication was maintained throughout the transfer window. The Liverpool boss values Gakpo's versatility across the frontline and insists the player knows exactly how highly he is rated by the coaching staff.

"I have no doubt with Cody. He has been very good all the pre-season, has started very well this season, producing numbers," Iraola said after the Ipswich match. "Cody knows how much we value him, I think there is no doubt. I rate him very highly.

"Today again, after the two assists, he finishes [the game at] No.9 to help us close the game. I think it's good to have Cody because he can play in the three positions up top and to have him in this place for this beginning of the season is good."

Iraola said ahead of the game: "My relationship with Cody has been very honest from the beginning. He was always aware of the situation in the market, we were constantly talking."

Club captain Virgil van Dijk echoed his manager's sentiments, highlighting Gakpo's enduring importance to the team. The defender praised his compatriot's reaction to the failed transfer.

"Obviously I said before the transfer window was closed that he’s important for us and he will be important for us this season as well," Van Dijk explained. "And he showed it again today. Last week as well with the assists, over the last couple of years as well. So keep going."



