Manchester City exploring alternatives after Liverpool reject £80m bid for Cody Gakpo

Manchester City are officially exploring alternatives in the transfer market after Liverpool rejected their substantial approach for Gakpo, as per Sky Sports.

The Etihad outfit had identified the Dutch international as a primary target to bolster their attacking ranks, but their attempts to lure him away from Anfield have hit a significant roadblock.

Sources indicate that City reached out to the Merseyside club over the weekend after receiving positive signals that the player might be open to a high-profile switch across the North West. Despite the financial muscle shown by Enzo Maresca's side, Liverpool have remained steadfast in their valuation and squad requirements.