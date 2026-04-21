'We're constantly trying to make the system better' - The state of American youth soccer: Growing faster than ever, but can anyone keep up?

MLS, in theory, has a first-mover advantage here.

It also, unlike so many other youth options, has a lot of money. For the most part, MLS clubs are able to fully fund their players (although there is some fine print). And in recent years, they have made a real effort to shuffle players into the first team. The Philadelphia Union are the often-cited hallmark, and for good reason. Their YSC academy, which mimicked many a European model by building academic responsibilities around soccer practice, ensured that the Union had not only control of their talent but also the ability to develop at a higher rate.

And while not every team has undergone a similar sort of system, plenty are investing big in youth. LAFC hired Toni Hernandez, a former La Masia director who was in high-level positions while top talents such as Lamine Yamal developed in the Barcelona academy. He saw that the U.S. could be a real opportunity.

“You see all of these kids playing soccer. I think I can help this talent grow to the professional level,” he said.

Charlotte FC, a leader in MLS sports science, have emphasized the importance of data when it comes to developing pros - especially by tracking physical “ages”.

These things aren’t exactly new, though. In the end, for MLS, it comes down to decision-making. Often, the hardest decision in professional soccer, in fact, is to identify when a young player is ready to make the step up. Some rely on the numbers: age, physical profile, stats.

But for others who have been around the game for a long time, the eye test is enough.

“It’s just by watching and observing. You see the kids that are progressing, and then the ones that are, quote unquote, high potential, and keep working with them,” Onalfo said.

Old-fashioned? Perhaps. But the Revolution have signed 16 players to homegrown contracts, and sold for a tidy profit. Onalfo, meanwhile, helped flesh out D.C. United’s academy in the early days, and was at LA Galaxy when they became a bona fide MLS dynasty in a league that is set up to prevent them. He might just know what he’s talking about.

“You end up seeing it with your own eyes if the kid is exceptional. If you can’t see that, you don’t know what you’re doing. We don’t have some analyst behind a computer telling us who to pick and bring in to our academy,” Onalfo said.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are at the other end. Whereas the Revolution - like the majority of MLS clubs - are effectively a single entity that connects the academy to the first team, the Red Bulls are a key cog in a global network that has, historically, invested heavily in youth. But what was once a famous pipeline has rather dried up. Tyler Adams, who left the Red Bulls in 2019, was the last big prospect to move from the United States to Europe. He is still lauded as an immense success by those inside the organization. But the truth remains: that was a long time ago now.

An organizational reshuffle and plenty of investment are aiming to change that. The Red Bulls are opening a state-of-the-art training centre in New Jersey. Their appointment of Michael Bradley as head coach this season represents a bit of a shift towards youth. And perhaps most importantly, their youth side won MLS Next Pro last season with Bradley at the helm - using MLS’s reserve league as a forum to let their talents grow.

It’s part of their ethos, in general, to ensure that the kids are the future.

“We are not a team that's going to spend 10, 20 million on a player to find here and fill seats,” New York Red Bulls Head of Sport Julian de Guzman said. “That's not what we're about. We feel more excitement when you have a local player who gets to make his debut.”