'Injustice!' - Furious Alvaro Arbeloa's controversial theory as to why referee sent off Eduardo Camavinga in Real Madrid's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

The Madrid manager was clinical in his assessment of the red card, suggesting that referee Slavko Vincic lacked the basic awareness of which players had already been booked. He claimed the official only brandished the second yellow after being prompted by the home players, effectively killing the contest in the closing stages.

Lashing out at the nature of the dismissal and the official’s performance, Arbeloa stated: "Nobody understands how a player can be sent off for an action like that... the feeling is one of injustice and anger. I think the referee showed him the card because he didn’t realise he already had a yellow... because the Bayern players had to go and tell him it was his second, but honestly, it’s not even a yellow-card offence. Either the referee has never played football... or I don’t know, but I think it’s even worse that he didn't know the player was already on a card."