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Alisha Lehmann returns to Leicester for pre-season training after relegation to WSL 2
Redemption mission begins at Belvoir Drive
Leicester City Women have officially commenced their pre-season, marking the start of a critical rebuilding phase for WSL 2. The squad gathered at Belvoir Drive for a day dominated by intensive physical assessments, including screening, balance testing, and strength conditioning.
The atmosphere at the training ground was one of focus as the players donned their new training gear for the first time. The transition to the second tier follows a devastating conclusion to the previous season, where the team’s top-flight status was lost in dramatic fashion.
Lehmann hoping Leicester bounce straight back
For Lehmann, this pre-season represents a vital opportunity to find consistency. She expressed her excitement for the new season via social media, stating: "We're back." Lehmann’s presence is particularly significant, as she remains one of the club's most high-profile creative assets. The 27-year-old forward has been vocal about the difficulties she faced during her first six months at the club, which were marred by fitness issues and the team’s poor form.
New faces and returning stars
The training also provided an opportunity for new signing Leah Eddie to integrate with her new team-mates. The defender, who arrived from Scottish giants Rangers, was involved in all sessions as she looks to establish herself in the starting XI for the new campaign. She was joined by returning loanees Emilia Pelgander and Simone Sherwood, both of whom are expected to play significant roles in the squad's quest for promotion.
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Preparation during pre-season
Leicester’s pre-season plan is structured to build gradual momentum over the coming weeks. The coaching staff has designed a fortnight of heavy conditioning and speed work, which will lead into a series of behind-closed-doors friendly matches. These fixtures will be essential for integrating any new additions and ensuring the tactical framework is settled before the league campaign begins.
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