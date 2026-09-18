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‘An easy decision’ - Alexander Isak opens up on record-breaking Liverpool move and overcoming injury nightmare
A record-breaking Anfield arrival
Isak has described his blockbuster move to Liverpool as an "easy decision". The 26-year-old swapped Newcastle for Merseyside on transfer deadline day in September 2025 in a massive statement of intent.
His arrival commanded a British-record transfer fee of £125 million, placing huge expectations on his shoulders. However, his highly anticipated debut season at Anfield did not go exactly to plan.
Isak initially struggled for form in a red shirt, managing just three league goals. A severe leg break then sidelined the Sweden international from December until April, heavily disrupting his first year under the Anfield lights.
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No regrets over Merseyside move
Despite his early struggles and a lengthy spell in the treatment room, the forward insists he never doubted his choice. Asked if he ever regretted the high-profile transfer last season, Isak was completely adamant in his response.
"No, never. I would never think like that," he told BBC Sport's The Football Interview. "[Liverpool] is a massive club, and everything about the club made it pretty clear. And the club's ambition and the club's will to get me in as well. It was a big part of it."
Broken promises at St James' Park
The build-up to Isak's record-breaking transfer was far from straightforward. The striker missed Newcastle's pre-season preparations entirely amidst intense speculation surrounding his club future.
Instead, he spent time training at his former club Real Sociedad to maintain his fitness. Isak revealed that promises made to him during his time at St James' Park had been "broken", ultimately paving the way for his lucrative switch to Liverpool.
Reflecting on his lengthy rehabilitation from the leg break, he said: "[The leg break] was tough. Anyone who had a long injury would know. But on the other hand, when you're in a good place and when you feel good, you don't really tend to look back because it doesn't really benefit you."
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Firing on all cylinders again
Isak is now reaping the rewards of his hard work behind the scenes. Fully fit and firing once again, he has made a blistering start to the new Premier League campaign.
In just four league matches this season, the Swedish marksman has already netted three times. That impressive tally matches his entire league output from his injury-ravaged debut year, proving he has put his early struggles firmly behind him.
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