'England got lucky' - Alan Shearer admits Argentina deserved semi-final victory as Three Lions legend praises second-half comeback

Shearer credited Argentina for staying calm after conceding and continuing to trust their approach. He also highlighted the influence of Scaloni's substitutions, which helped swing the game in the defending champions' favour.

"I think the better team won. You have got to be open and honest about it. Their reaction was brilliant, they hit the post a few times and England got lucky," Shearer explained. "How they didn't panic, how they stuck to their game plan, how they believed in what they were doing, and they did it.

"The substitutions worked for them and you have to respect the way they came back into the game. They deserve to be in the final on Sunday as much as it hurts to say that."