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Ahead of his departure for the World Cup, a decision on Deniz Undav's future at VfB Stuttgart is reported to have been made
The new deal includes an option to extend until 2030, contingent on the striker's playing time. Undav will earn €6m per year, up from his current €4.5m-per-season salary, and will receive a €3m signing bonus—making the package a club-record for Stuttgart.
By securing the deal before the World Cup, Undav gets his wish. According to Bild, he had issued an ultimatum to VfB in recent days and set Tuesday as the deadline for an agreement. Had the parties failed to reach a deal before his departure for the tournament, talks would have been "put on hold for the time being". An extension beyond 2027 would then have been off the table for this summer, leaving VfB at risk of losing Undav on a free transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
Deniz Undav has been leading the line for VfB Stuttgart since 2024.
Undav had reportedly told the cup finalists' management early on that he could see himself staying at VfB long term. He and his family feel at home both at the club and in the city. Nevertheless, his impressive performances have drawn interest from wealthier international clubs.
Undav has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Swabians' colours. The striker, signed permanently from Brighton in 2024 for just under €27 million, scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 competitive matches, playing a key role in Stuttgart's success.
Unlike at VfB, however, Undav is expected to start as a substitute for national team manager Julian Nagelsmann at the World Cup for now. Kai Havertz remains the first-choice striker. Nevertheless, Undav will get his chance to impress on Sunday evening: as Nagelsmann announced on Saturday, Undav will start in Germany's friendly against Finland while Havertz is with Arsenal in the Champions League final against PSG.
Deniz Undav's performance statistics at VfB Stuttgart
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 116 57 30 18