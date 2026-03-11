After Maxx Crosby mega-trade falls through: Baltimore Ravens seal blockbuster deal and sign defensive star

According to the report, the Ravens and Hendrickson have agreed on a four-year contract worth £112 million. Hendrickson's contract with the Bengals expired after the season. According to media reports, the Bengals had considered placing him on franchise tag, but ultimately decided against it. Hendrickson has already said goodbye to Cincinnati fans on Instagram.

Last season, Hendrickson made only seven appearances for Cincinnati due to injury, but still managed an impressive 4.0 sacks. However, when he is fit, he is undoubtedly one of the best pass rushers in the league. The Ravens have recently struggled in this area, finishing third from last in the sack statistics in 2025 with only 30.

In his nine years as an NFL professional, Hendrickson was named to the Pro Bowl four times. In 2024, he led the league with 17.5 sacks and was also selected to the First-Team All-Pro.