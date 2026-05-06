Vlahovic is ready to accept a two-year extension and a reduced salary, but the club and the player have yet to agree on ancillary costs such as bonus payments and the signing-on fee.

On a net salary of around €12 million, the 26-year-old remains one of Serie A's highest earners.

His current deal, signed when he moved from Fiorentina to Juventus in January 2022 for a fee of just under €85m, expires at the end of this season, meaning he could leave Turin on a free transfer.