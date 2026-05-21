Now Riera is charged with whipping the struggling record champions into shape. The same Riera who recently failed spectacularly in a similar role at Eintracht Frankfurt, costing the club any chance of European qualification. His brief 14-game tenure in the Hessian metropolis was marked by internal discord that spilled into the public domain and by the 44-year-old's often bizarre press conferences.

"I put him in a situation where he had little chance of success," Eintracht's sporting director, Krösche, admitted at a recent end-of-season press conference. The Spaniard's appointment was "my wrong decision. My misjudgement," he said, taking responsibility for missing out on Europe.

In hiring Riera, the veteran executive had gone against his own principles. "The most important rule I ignored is that if you replace a manager mid-season, don't bring in someone who doesn't know the league or have top-flight experience." Why did he do it? "I had a feeling and a conviction. I always act on conviction. It was so strong that I disregarded the principle of caution."

Riera is expected to take up a new post soon, while Frankfurt are in the final stages of their own search. The favourites are Matthias Jaissle, currently under contract with Al Ahly in Saudi Arabia until 2027, and Adi Hütter. The Austrian, who previously led Eintracht from 2018 to 2021, has been without a club since resigning from AS Monaco in October.