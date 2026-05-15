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Adam Wharton price set! Man Utd & Liverpool-linked star tipped for summer transfer as Conference League glory may not be enough for Crystal Palace
Palace will make considerable profit on £18m midfielder Wharton
Palace are under no pressure to sell, with Wharton tied to a contract through to 2029, and can demand the highest possible fee for an England international that will be hoping to form part of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans.
The Blackburn academy graduate has gone from strength to strength since moving to south London for £18 million ($24m) in February 2024. He is now a proven Premier League performer with four senior Three Lions caps to his name.
Major silverware was secured in the 2025 FA Cup final, before seeing off Liverpool in the Community Shield, and another medal could be picked up when facing Rayo Vallecano in the 2026 Conference League final.
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Will trophy & European qualification be enough to keep Wharton at Palace?
Success in that fixture would deliver another trophy for Palace and qualification for the 2026-27 Europa League. Would all of that be enough to keep Wharton in his current surroundings for another 12 months?
When that question was put to Morrison, the former Eagles striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Freebets.com - said: “That's a great question. I would love him to stay for another 12 months, and I think he should stay. But then his development, he might, because he's only 22, say, ‘oh, I need to be playing Champions League football to become an England regular’. And he wants to win stuff.
“I kind of get, if the right offer came in, then Palace might have to say, ‘well, 60, 70 million coming for Adam Wharton, we might have to take it after we paid 18 million to Blackburn for him’. What another great bit of business they've done at the football club. That might have to happen.
“I would love him to stay, but it looks more than likely, probably in the summer, that he probably will move on. But as I say, if the right offer doesn't come in, you've seen it over the years with the likes of [Marc] Guehi and [Eberechi] Eze, if the offer's not right, the chairman won't do business. He'll know the price he wants for Adam Wharton and if they don't make the right offer, then he could be at Palace. But I could probably see him moving in the summer.”
How much will Wharton cost the likes of Man Utd & Liverpool?
Morrison has previously told GOAL of the figures that could tempt Palace into a sale: “Yeah, £60m ($81m), £70m ($95m) - if someone wants to pay £80m ($108m), I think they’d bite your hand off. But yeah, definitely at least £60-70 million.
“If you look at how young he is and the talent he’s got, and the clubs that will be knocking on the door for him, then Palace are right to say £60-70 million. It’s good money for another player they’ve developed. He’s a top player. Hopefully he makes it to that England World Cup squad, because then his price would go up even more.
“But yeah, he’s got all the attributes and there will come a time where he needs to go to one of the top four or five teams, or maybe go and play in Europe, because you need to keep improving yourself as a player.
“But at the moment he’s doing well at Palace and learning a lot. That next stage - he’ll be ready - and it could be in the summer, but I think maybe another season and then he can move. He’s still at a young age.”
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Wharton contract: When deal at Selhurst Park expires
Palace will hope that more tangible success, which lines up another continental quest, will be enough to convince Wharton that he should delay any transfer plans until at least the summer of 2027.
His valuation is only going to head in one direction, as further potential is unlocked in his game, and that will ultimately stand the Eagles in good stead when the day does come to sanction a parting of ways - with huge sums of cash set to be reinvested in a suitable successor to a man that appears destined to reach the very top of the global game.