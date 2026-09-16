AC Milan's European nightmare! Ruben Amorim's rotation backfires as Benfica claim historic win

Milan suffered a disastrous start to their Europa League campaign, falling to a 2-0 home defeat against Benfica. Head coach Amorim is already feeling the pressure after choosing to heavily rotate his squad at San Siro.

The Rossoneri returned to European action following back-to-back Serie A draws against Juventus and Lazio. Omari Hutchinson and Filippo Terracciano were handed their first starts of the season, while Davide Bartesaghi returned to a revamped defence.

However, the tactical tweaks ultimately backfired. They struggled against a confident Benfica side who effortlessly capitalised on the hosts' disjointed and sluggish display.