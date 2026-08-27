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AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim drops Rafael Leao bombsheel amid Aston Villa & Galatasaray transfer saga
Amorim leaves Leao out for Venezia clash
Despite the player training at Milanello, Amorim suggested that the winger is not currently in the right condition to contribute to the first team. The decision comes at a time of immense speculation regarding the Portuguese international's future, with heavy interest originating from both the Premier League and the Turkish Super Lig. Amorim was clear that his selection process is based strictly on preparation and fitness levels rather than reputation.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim explained that Leao has only trained once and is not as fit as his teammates. "About the players that are going to be involved in the game, you are going to receive the squad list. Leao had one training session with us. He’s still not really fit compared to the others. He’s not going to be in the game. I’m going to choose the best ones," Amorim stated.
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Aston Villa and Galatasaray circle for Leao
While Amorim attempted to keep the focus on the pitch, the noise surrounding Leao’s potential exit is becoming impossible to ignore. Reports indicate that Galatasaray have already reached a preliminary agreement with Milan for a fee in the region of €45 million plus bonuses. Meanwhile, Aston Villa remain firmly in the hunt, reportedly proposing a lucrative loan deal worth €8 million with a mandatory purchase option of €42 million. The discrepancy in wage demands remains a hurdle, as the player is reportedly seeking a package worth €12 million plus add-ons, significantly higher than what has been offered so far.
Amorim did not shy away from the reality of the situation, admitting that a change of scenery might be necessary for the talented winger. "Leao is a very, very strong player. I said to Leao and I said to the team: Leao is a player that if he’s in the right mindset, he can play in any team in the world, but he needs to have the right mindset. Sometimes you reach a moment where you need to go to another place, so we are in that moment. You guys know better than me what’s happening," Amorim explained.
"Let’s wait, focus on Venezia, because we haven’t spoken about Giovanni Stroppa, how they play, they won almost every game in Serie B, so I’m so concerned about this game, our first in San Siro. I promise you guys, in the next press conference I will talk about the market with you. I will explain everything."
Harsh reality for Fofana, Tomori and Gimenez
Leao is not the only high-profile name facing an uncertain future under the new regime. Amorim provided a ruthless update on Youssouf Fofana, Santiago Gimenez, and Fikayo Tomori, confirming that they are not part of his plans for the new season. These players have not been assigned squad numbers and have been informed that they will be barred from training with the senior squad if they fail to secure transfers away from the club before the window shuts.
The manager explained the logistical necessity behind the decision, emphasizing that a bloated squad hinders the quality of training sessions. "You know that some players, even if they don’t leave the club, they will not be part of the team because it’s impossible. It’s not because they’re bad players. They’re very good players and they’re very good people, but it’s impossible to train during the week with 27 players. Nobody is going to be prepared, nobody is going to be satisfied, so there are some players that if they stay, they will not be part of the squad. But we have a responsibility and we will provide all the facilities, everything that we have to fulfill our job as a club," Amorim added.
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Focus turns to San Siro debut
Despite the transfer chaos, Amorim is desperate to make a positive impression during his first competitive game at San Siro. After a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Torino in the opening round, the coach wants his side to maintain their intensity and show humility against a Venezia side he respects deeply.
"It will be a special day for me. I will feel the responsibility of being AC Milan's coach. I will be focused on the match but I will try to enjoy it all. It will be a very difficult match. We must be intelligent, humble, and willing to press and run a lot. We need to manage the ball very well. They will try to mark all over the pitch: I expect a good match," Amorim noted.
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