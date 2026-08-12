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'Nobody else is authorized to speak on my behalf' – Rafael Leao speaks out to clarify his future at AC Milan amidst transfer rumors linking him to Galatasaray
Leao breaks silence on Milan future
Leao has issued a firm warning against the "speculation and stories that aren’t true" currently surrounding his professional future. Taking to his personal Instagram account, the 27-year-old expressed his frustration with the constant noise regarding a potential move away from the San Siro. The Portugal star made it clear that he wants the focus to remain on his sporting performances rather than the headlines being generated by third parties during the ongoing transfer market.
In a direct statement shared via an Instagram Story, Leao insisted that his professional representation is handled exclusively by a select inner circle. "My only thought is on the field: I am concentrated on giving my best, every single game and every single training session," Leao wrote in a post featuring a photograph of him training with the Rossoneri. He continued: "Just to avoid any form of speculation and stories that aren’t true, I repeat that for some time I’ve assigned all my interests exclusively to my family and my lawyers. Nobody else is authorised to speak for me. My mind is on the next objectives."
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The Galatasaray interest and transfer valuation
The timing of Leao's outburst is significant, coming as Turkish giants Galatasaray continue to be linked with a high-profile move for the former Lille man. While the Portuguese winger had previously suggested at the end of last season that he felt his journey in Milan had reached its natural conclusion, a move to one of Europe's top five leagues has yet to materialize. This has left the Super Lig as a potential destination, with Fenerbahce and Besiktas also credited with interest alongside the reigning Turkish champions.
Milan, however, are standing firm on their financial demands for their star attacker. Despite reports that Galatasaray have already submitted proposals, the Rossoneri have reportedly rejected an opening offer worth in the region of €35 million. The Italian club is said to be holding out for a total package of at least €60 million, including bonuses, to even consider sanctioned a sale.
Representation row behind the scenes
By naming only his family and lawyers as legitimate voices for his career, the player appears to be distancing himself from agents or brokers who might be talking to clubs like Galatasaray. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Milan have shown no immediate desire to extend Leao's current contract, which is set to expire in June 2028.
This long-term security gives the club leverage in negotiations, but it also means that the tension between a player who previously looked for a "fresh challenge" and a club open to the right sale could simmer throughout the month of August.
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Uncertainty looms as deadline approaches
Despite his public commitment to training and performance, the shadow of the transfer window remains large over Milanello. The club's stance is clear: they will not entertain loan deals with options or obligations to buy, demanding a clean break and a significant transfer fee. As the deadline draws closer, the question remains whether a club will finally meet the €50m plus €10m bonus asking price set by the Milan board. Until then, Leao continues to integrate himself into pre-season preparations, having already featured in recent friendly matches.
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