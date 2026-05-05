Goal.com
Live
Aleksandar PavlovicGetty
Jochen Tittmar

Translated by

"A world-class player": FC Bayern Munich club legend praises Aleksandar Pavlovic

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
A. Pavlovic

Aleksandar Pavlovic is currently impressing not only at Säbener Straße, but is also making a name for himself in Julian Nagelsmann's squad. Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger predicts a brilliant career for the 21-year-old in the national team.

Speaking to the Münchner Abendzeitung, the former national team captain stressed the exceptional quality he sees in the Munich-born talent. When asked about the future pecking order, Schweinsteiger said: "Kimmich must be mentioned first as a leader, and I'd also like to see Pavlovic step into that role."

  • Above all, the way the FC Bayern midfielder has established himself earns the respect of the 2014 World Cup winner. "He has developed superbly at Bayern and plays a key role there," emphasised the 40-year-old.

    In his expert view, Pavlovic has already established himself as a key figure in the Germany squad. "We have world-class players. I'm thinking in particular of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz," he explained.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG